Vision Northland Project Begins

The largest private investment in Duluth's history began Monday

DULUTH, Minn.- The largest private investment in Duluth’s history began Monday as Essentia Health started construction on its 3 year Vision Northland Project.

And with it comes road closures that will restrict access to the 1st Street building which is why Essentia is now offering free valet parking via the 2nd Street building enterance at 502 East 2nd Street, something that officials say will help immensely.

“We try to be very clear with our patients and visitors of how to get to their appointments. It’s important to them, they are stressed a little anyways having to go to a doctor’s appointment so if we can remove that and help them get there easily, where to park, how to get to the office or to the visit. It’s really important”, said Mark Hayward, Senior Vice President for Operations at Essentia Health.

Valet parking will operate from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday’s excluding holidays.