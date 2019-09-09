Watch Live: Sconiers, Attorneys to Announce Federal Lawsuit Against Duluth Public Schools

Watch the Press Conference Live at 11:00 a.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Longtime Denfeld High School Principal Tonya Sconiers announced on Monday morning she is filing a lawsuit against the Duluth School District.

Sconiers was placed on administrative leave in June for unknown reasons.

In an email to Fox 21 last month, Superintendent Bill Gronseth said “she was the subject of allegations. The nature of the allegations remains private at this time.”

Sconiers and her attorneys plan to announce a federal lawsuit against the Duluth Public Schools and key leaders in a press conference to be held Monday at 11:00 a.m.

Stay tuned to fox21online.com for a live stream of the press conference.