AMSOIL Arena to Offer Seven New Concession Food Items

The New Items Will Debut on October 5

DULUTH, Minn. AMSOIL Arena is rolling out seven new food items at its concessions stands on October 5.

The new items include:

Fish Tacos: Beer-battered cod with red and green cabbage, tomatoes, and avocado poblano sauce. Served with an accoutrement of chips and salsa.

Beer-battered cod with red and green cabbage, tomatoes, and avocado poblano sauce. Served with an accoutrement of chips and salsa. Hand-Dipped Corn Dog: All beef hotdog hand-dipped in corn meal batter, paired with a creamy raspberry Minnestalgia® pepper jam.

All beef hotdog hand-dipped in corn meal batter, paired with a creamy raspberry Minnestalgia® pepper jam. Wild Rice Burger: Local wild rice patty produced in Bovey, MN, topped roasted red peppers, spinach, and melted fontina cheese.

Local wild rice patty produced in Bovey, MN, topped roasted red peppers, spinach, and melted fontina cheese. White Cheddar Mac and Cheese with Candied Bacon

Buffalo Chicken Pizza: Buffalo chicken, mozzarella and cheese crumble blend, celery slices, and drizzled with ranch dressing.

Buffalo chicken, mozzarella and cheese crumble blend, celery slices, and drizzled with ranch dressing. Philly Cheesesteak: New York roast, onions, green peppers, and two types of Swiss cheese served on a hoagie bun.

New York roast, onions, green peppers, and two types of Swiss cheese served on a hoagie bun. Ice Cream Floats: a childhood favorite – vanilla Cedar Crest ice cream in your option of root beer or orange soda.

“When planning for each season we start off by making sure that we are hearing the wants and needs of our guests,” said Concession Manager Dolly Thygeson. “

Concession Manager Jerry Carpenter added, “We strive to constructively utilize direct feedback, polls, and purchasing trends of past seasons to make sure we are providing the best experience possible.”

In addition to new menu items, AMSOIL Arena guests will see improved dietary accommodations to its concession stands. “This might be something as easy as providing printed menus with gluten free options to accommodate growing requests,” continues Thygeson, “to complex solutions like consciously spreading out dietary options across the board.”