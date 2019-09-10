Local Employers Seek Out UWS Students to Fill Job Openings

Number of employers attending the fair has doubled compared to previous years.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – It’s been about a week since students have been back on campus. and many local employers are jumping at the opportunity to reach out to students to fill job openings.

Students could check out more than one hundred booths at this year’s fest.

Director of Academic Advising Cortney Alexander-Doyle says “It’s so much fun. It’s a little laid back than our career fairs, so students come as they are. they have the opportunity to get snacks and connect with each other and meet new friends in addition to meeting some of the employers.”

Many campus clubs and organizations were available to give students information on campus activities and services.

Also, nearly 50 local employers came looking to hire students to fill part time positions, internships, and volunteer opportunities in the Twin Ports.

“We do some of our recruiting for our behind the wheel instructors from some of the college campuses around West Central Wisconsin, UW- River Falls, UW- Eau Claire, and UW- Superior. We have been lucky enough to find some really good over the last couple of years,” said Safety and Respect Driving School owner Marty Fadness.

Some student believe inviting employers to the campus for fairs like this gives students a big advantage when looking for those open jobs.

“Instead of me having to struggle to go out asking are you hiring? They’re right there telling me that they are hiring and they will take me in,” said Laura Beres.

This year’s jacket fest turned out to be the largest ever.

Every year nearly 300 students attend Jacket Fest.