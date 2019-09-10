Moose Lake Police Chief on Paid Leave

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. – Moose Lake police chief Bryce Bogenholm was put on paid leave last month according to city officials.

Bogenholm, a nine-year-veteran of the department, was placed on leave August 26.

At this time there has been no word on why Bogenholm was put on leave or when he will return.

City officials verified that there is no investigation being conducted at this time.

Sgt. Mike McNulty is handling the chief’s duties while he is on leave.

