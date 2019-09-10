Mother Charged With Neglect After 42-Pound Teen Son Dies

MILWAUKEE (AP) – A Milwaukee mother is facing neglect charges after the medical examiner determined her 42-pound teenage son died of severe malnutrition.

A criminal complaint says Iraida Pizarro-Osorio brought her 16-year-old son to a medical clinic in Milwaukee last week after he became unresponsive.

The teen died at the clinic. The complaint says he weighed just 42 pounds.

Pizarro-Osorio told investigators her son had a genetic disorder, was epileptic and had autism and that his condition impacted his ability to gain weight.

She said he also had the mental capacity of a small child and never weighed more than 75 to 80 pounds.

Milwaukee police have ordered the medical examiner’s office not to disclose the child’s cause of death. Pizarro-Osorio’s public defender declined to comment on the case.

She’s being held on a $35,000 bond and is due back in court Sept. 18.