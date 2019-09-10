Prep Volleyball: Bulldogs Storm Back to Top Eskomos, Rails Sweep Blue Devils

Carlton defeated Esko 3-1 while Proctor swept Virginia 3-0.

CARLTON, Minn. – It was a packed house in Carlton on Tuesday night as the 8th ranked Bulldogs topped rival Esko 3-1.

The Eskomos took the first set 25-21, but the Bulldogs fought back to win the next three sets, 25-19, 25-14, 26-24. Abby Mickle and Alaina Bennett both had 10 kills while Taylor Nelson had nine kills. Brynne Mickle led the way with 32 assists. For the Eskomos, Taiya Gregg had 20 kills while Zoie Johnson finished with nine.

In other prep volleyball action, Proctor swept Virginia 3-0.