Rails Boys Soccer Blank Agates at Home

The Proctor boys soccer team scored early and often against Two Harbors.

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Proctor boys soccer team had no trouble with Two Harbors as they knocked off Two Harbors 9-0 Tuesday night at Egerdahl Field.

Among the goal-scorers for the Rails were Henry Ringdahl, Ben Harnell and Reese Ward as Proctor improves to 5-3 on the season.