Raising Fund For Abuse Education

The First Witness Child Advocacy Center is looking to raise $50,000 for education of all ages about child abuse

DULUTH, Minn.- September is “I Stand With Kids Month” which recognizes the grave problem of child abuse in society, and rallies a call to action to prevent it. Which is why, The First Witness Child Advocacy Center announced on Tuesday a campaign to raise $50,000 to support local school districts.

1 in 6 girls and 1 in 8 boys are likely to experience the trauma of child sexual abuse before the age of 18.

“We are encouraging the need to keep children safe and empowered and to be in charge of their own bodies”, said Tracie Clanaugh, First Wellness Excutive Director.

Sexual, physical, and emotional abuse can cause a lifetime of trauma for anyone but especially those who are most vulnerable in our communities: children.

In Duluth, 4,000 students, teachers, and parents will receive critical training to work in collaboration with school districts and community agencies to offer the prevention education children need and deserve if they are abused.

“We know that when any child is harmed in our community, we are like a family, and we all feel it. We may not know all the details but it speaks to all of us when it happens and it speaks to us when we can create safe spaces for children to tell their stories and know that they will be believed and heard”, said Duluth Mayor, Emily Larson.

First Witness Child Advocacy Center provides sound interviews for children, and a safe comfortable place for victims to talk.

“Our kids don’t always understand that what they are experiencing is not experienced by all kids. They don’t always have the words or knowledge they can share with someone that they trust”, said Bill Gronseth, Duluth Public School Superintendent, ISD 709.

Providing a safe place for an abused child to feel comfortable enough to talk about what they are going through is a priority.

“As a board, it is imperative. Board members are very committed to ensuring that kids find a safe place to find their dignity”, said Annie Harala, First Witness Board of Directors President.

For information on how you can donate to the ‘I Stand With Kids’ organization to help them reach their $50,000, click here.