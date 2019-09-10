Spare Change? Drop It Off At Life House To Help Homeless Youth

DULUTH, MN- Life House is putting on it’s 4th annual “Clean Out Your Couch for Life House” Fundraiser throughout the week.

You can donate as easily as driving up and dropping off your change.

In the past, Life House has put on the fundraiser for only one day.

Now, they are doing it throughout the entire week to spread more awareness about homelessness among young people in Duluth.

“That’s the primary form of homelessness for young adults is couch hopping. They might not be outside camping, but their going from place to place and don’t have a place to call their own,” Life House Community Engagement Director, Margie Nelson says.

So far, the fundraiser has brought in over $12,000.

If you would like to donate, head over to Life House located on West First Street, between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. all this week.