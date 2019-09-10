St. Luke’s Nurses Schedule Strike Vote by End of Week

DULUTH, Minn. – Nurses at St. Luke’s Hospital are one step closer to a possible strike after negotiations stalled between the hospital and the Minnesota Nurses Association Monday night.

Negotiations lasted until nearly 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday and according to MNA spokesperson Rick Fuentes they did not go well.

According to Fuentes, St. Luke’s nurses and management will return to the bargaining table again on Wednesday.

In the meantime, the nurses have definitively scheduled a strike vote for Thursday which would allow the MNA nurses to vote to authorize their negotiating team to call for a strike, if appropriate.

The negotiating team would then decide when and how long a strike would take place if they receive the more than two-thirds vote.

We reached out to St. Luke’s for a comment on the negotiations and they said they will get back to us later this afternoon.

Meanwhile, nurses at Essentia vote today to ratify their agreement with the hospital and results should come in later Tuesday night.