Transfer WR Quincy Woods Dazzles in Bulldogs Debut

Woods finished with five catches, 123 yards and two touchdowns in his UMD debut.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD football team are back at practice after a big win in Week One. One of the standouts for Saturday’s win over Minot State was wide receiver Quincy Woods.

The transfer from Northwest Missouri state finished with five catches, 123 yards and two touchdowns in his UMD debut. But for him, the numbers came secondary to the season–opening win.

“I mean I’m happy about it. John [Larson] has a great arm. He’s the best quarterback I ever played with. The O-line and the offense, they did a great job. I made some good plays. I’m proud of them, but I wasn’t even looking forward to them. I just wanted to beat Minot,” said Woods.