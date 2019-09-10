Trump Fires National Security Adviser John Bolton
Bolton Submitted his Resignation Tuesday Morning
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has fired national security adviser John Bolton.
Trump tweeted Tuesday that he told Bolton Monday night that his services were no longer needed at the White House.
I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019
He says Bolton submitted his resignation on Tuesday morning.
Trump tweeted that he “disagreed strongly” with many of Bolton’s suggestions, “as did others in the administration.”