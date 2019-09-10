UMD Volleyball Stays Put at #6 in AFCA Poll

The Bulldogs have been ranked in every poll since September 10th, 2002, the longest active streak in DII.

DULUTH, Minn. – After going 3–1 to start the season, the UMD volleyball team stayed steady at #6 in this week’s AVCA Division II poll.

The Bulldogs have been ranked in every poll since September 10th, 2002, which is 234 straight polls and is the longest active streak in DII. UMD’s only loss last week was to #2 Cal State-San Bernardino while they topped #19 Cal State-Los Angeles and #14 Rockhurt University.

The Bulldogs are the highest ranked NSIC team in this week’s poll, which has Northern State coming in at #7. UMD will hit the road later this week for the St. Cloud State Invitational before hosting Upper Iowa on September 20th for their first home game.