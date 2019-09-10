UW-Superior Teams To Raise Money For Mental Health Awareness

The funds raised will go towards supporting healthier lives of all on campus

SUPERIOR, Wis.- On Tuesday, which is National Suicide Prevention Day, one person dies by suicide every 40 seconds in the world. Athletes at UW-Superior are trying to help raise awareness about the problem.

Throughout the year, Yellowjacket sports teams are playing “Cause Games” as they are know by. Proceeds from the games will benefit the “Pruitt Center For Mindfulness and Well-Being” at UWS designed to support healthier lives of all on campus.

“So we have the ability to have impact on not only but our student athletes but the campus community. But outreach to our youth and educate them on mental health and break that stigma to allow individuals to seek help and to seek the support that they need”, said Nick Bursk, UW-Superior Director of Athletics.

The next “Care Games” are coming up the weekend of the 21st with volleyball and soccer.