Cloquet Police Ask for Help in Locating Runaway Teen, Two Children

Contact 911 or the Cloquet Police Department at (218) 879-1247
Brett Scott,

CLOQUET, Minn. – Cloquet Police are currently seeking the public’s help in locating two missing children and their mother.

3-year-old Leiyanna Jones and 18-month-old Malayaah’rae Slides Off were last seen near the Carlton County Youth Shelter on September 10.

Police believe the two children were with their mother, 17-year-old Sadie Slides Off.

Sadie is also listed as missing/runaway.

If you have information that can aid in helping find Leiyanna, Malayaah’rae, and Saide, you’re asked to call 911 or contact the Cloquet Police Department at (218) 879-1247.

Sadie Slides Off, 17

Leiyanna Jones, 3

Malayaah’rae Slides Off, 18 months

 

Categories: Community, News, News – Latest News, Public Safety
Tags: , ,

You Might Like