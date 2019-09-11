Cloquet Police Ask for Help in Locating Runaway Teen, Two Children

CLOQUET, Minn. – Cloquet Police are currently seeking the public’s help in locating two missing children and their mother.

3-year-old Leiyanna Jones and 18-month-old Malayaah’rae Slides Off were last seen near the Carlton County Youth Shelter on September 10.

Police believe the two children were with their mother, 17-year-old Sadie Slides Off.

Sadie is also listed as missing/runaway.

If you have information that can aid in helping find Leiyanna, Malayaah’rae, and Saide, you’re asked to call 911 or contact the Cloquet Police Department at (218) 879-1247.