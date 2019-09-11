Coastal Clean-up Month Kicks off in the Twin Ports

Elementary school students pick up trash on Rice's Point

DULUTH, Minn. – Coastal Clean-up month kicked off Wednesday in the Twin Ports.

Students from Lake Superior Elementary School in Superior picked up trash on Rice’s Point, right under the Blatnik Bridge.

Last September, volunteers in the Twin Ports cleaned up nearly 5,000 pounds of garbage that could have otherwise ended up in Lake Superior.

“These kids are learning the value of their cumulative work together so each little bit that they’re adding to that bucket as they’re picking up one cigarette butt and a second and a third, but the end of the day we’ll have thousands,” said Andrea Crouse, Water Resources Coordinator for the City of Superior.

The clean-up is part of a global event to limit pollution in waterways.

The kids say they felt good about working to improve the environment.

“I was really looking forward to helping the environment and picking up trash and I’m also excited to go to the marine museum,” said Olivia Myers, a 5th grader at Lake Superior Elementary.

Anybody can get involved. You choose where to pick up trash and the cities of Duluth and Superior will provide supplies. Contact them to find out more.