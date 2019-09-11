Direct Support Professionals Honored in Duluth

There is a shortage of DSP workers nationwide

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, workers who provide services to people with disabilities are being recognized across the country, including in Duluth.

There is not a shortage of direct support professionals, and that deficit is expected to grow as more people reach retirement age.

This week is dedicated to honoring people in that field. Many of them say their jobs are very rewarding.

“I love working with the people that we support, be it through employment, community integration, social activities, we are integral to the people we support, their lives,” said UDAC Program Manager, Nicole Opland.

Direct support professionals are paid an average of about $12 per hour in Minnesota.

They say the only way to fill job openings is to increase their pay.