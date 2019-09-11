Fire Damages Hibbing Home

HIBBING, Minn.-The Hibbing Fire Department responded at 7:56 a.m. to a report of a building fire on the 300 block 41st Street East.

Fire crews arrived on scene to a one story single-family home with smoke coming from the rear of the structure. Crews initiated a rapid offensive attack using tank water from the engine and suppressed the fire quickly.

The house sustained fire, smoke, and water damage. Damage estimates are not available at this time.

The fire’s cause and origin is being investigated by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Hibbing Fire Department. The fire did not spread to any other structures.

The Northland FireWire says no one was injured in all of this.