Fire Officials: No Swimming Advised on Park Point Beaches

A Red Flag Warning is in Effect Through 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 12

DULUTH, Minn. – Folks are not advised to be swimming at Park Point Beaches today.

The Duluth Fire Department has issued a red flag warning Wednesday, September 11 due to the high risk of rip currents.

The warning is effective through Thursday, September 12.

This means wind and wave conditions can support rip currents.

Fire officials say rip currents are life-threatening to anyone entering the water.

They’re advising you stay out of the water regardless of your swimming experience.

There are currently no lifeguards at Park Point and red flags are flying along the beach to indicate dangerous swimming conditions.

Areas of concern include 12th Street Beach, Lafayette Square and Park Point Beach.

More information on conditions and rip currents can be found by visiting the Park Point Beach website by clicking here.