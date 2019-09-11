Gloria Dei Sympathizing with Adas Israel Congregation

Pastor David Carlson knows too well the devastating feelings that come with destruction.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the wake of the Adas Israel Congregation’s fire members of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church is being reminded of when their place of worship was destroyed by fire three and a half years ago.

The building finally opened up for worship again for worship this springtime.

The church was forced to rely on the goodness of the greater community for help during their difficult time and Pastor David Carlson says he hopes Adas Israel Congregation feels the same generosity,” said Pastor Carlson.

The pastor also conveyed that for him it is the people that make the church, not the place of worship itself.