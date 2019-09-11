#GOTW Preview: Battle of Unbeaten Teams as Northwestern Hosts Cumberland

Kickoff for Friday's game in Maple is set for 7 p.m.

MAPLE, Wis. – For this week’s FOX 21 Sports Game of the Week, we’ll feature a team that is making a lot of noise across the bridge.

The Northwestern football team are once again ranked in the top ten of Division 4 in the state of Wisconsin. Their great start to the season is thanks in part to their stellar senior class that continues to carry the tradition of Tigers football.

“We’re trying to set the best example we can. We have a winning culture here. We’re trying to keep that going and teach that to the young guys and hopefully they can take after us,” quarterback Jake Brill said.

“We have a lot of guys that didn’t have a lot of varsity experience. But the players we had returning did, some of them with two years of varsity experience. They’ve taken on a strong leadership role,” said head coach Jovin Kroll.

This week Northwestern will look to stay undefeated against a team with a similar plan as 3–0 Cumberland makes a visit to their home field. Kickoff for Friday’s game in Maple is set for 7 p.m.