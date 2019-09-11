Huffman, Walters Excited for “Generation Next” at Grandma’s Sports Garden

The event takes place October 11th at Grandma's Sports Garden in Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – Next month, boxing returns to Grandma’s Sports Garden with the “Generation Next” boxing card.

It will be a special event for a pair of local boxers who are coming out of the Jungle Boy Boxing Gym. Wednesday, they held a special press conference to get fans hype for the event.

“It’s definitely a cool experience growing up in Duluth and watching other professional fighters fight out there at the Sports Garden. It’s cool to be right back where they’re fighting,” said Danny Huffman.

“There’s going to be a lot of people screaming my name out there. I’ve got a lot of my friends coming and a lot of family,” Jesse Walters.

“Generation Next” takes place on October 11th. For ticket information, got to TonyGPresents.com or ticketmaster.com.