Letter Details District’s Reasons For Firing Former Duluth Denfeld Principal

DULUTH, Minn. – Through a data request with the Duluth School District at a cost of 75 cents to obtain, FOX 21 was given the termination letter Wednesday of now-former Denfeld High School Principal Tonya Sconiers.

It’s the first time we’re getting a sense of the reasons the school board fired Sconiers after 19 years with the district.

A summary of the three-page letter says Sconiers was terminated for “immoral character, conduct unbecoming a principal, insubordination; failure without justifiable cause to act as a principal; and inefficiency in the manager of a school.”

Two of the examples are cited as improperly assigning a special education teacher to teach two sections of an English class and inappropriately using a sick day.

Meanwhile, Sconiers has filed a federal lawsuit against the district that says district leaders retaliated and discriminated against her for speaking out against district policies and practices.

She cites a violation of her first amendment rights based on her sex and race.