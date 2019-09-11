Experience “Cirque Italia” This Weekend at Miller Hill Mall

Cirque Italia is Happening September 12 - 15 in the Parking Lot of Miller Hill Mall in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Northlanders will have the chance to visit Italy September 12 – 15, but you won’t have to travel to do so!

In it’s newest production, Cirque Italia is bringing the towns of Italy to the Northland as their majestic ship sails from port to port.

Performers with the show are thrilled to be stopping in Duluth. The show will be set up in the Miller Hill Mall parking lot.

Each year since its beginning in 2012, Cirque Italia has strived to bring a new. unique experience to the people of the many wonderful towns of the United States.

This year in the show, the talented performers have decided to bring along some Italian towns.

So what exactly does this “sailing” adventure have in store?

Show producers have transformed their stage into a large ship for this year’s water circus experience. As always, the show continues to feature a unique water stage, but this year it includes brand new Bellagio style fountains.

Just as Italy offers a wide variety of food, culture, and personalities, Cirque Italia is pleased to offer an amazing variety of acts featuring performers from around the globe.

Some of the magnificent acts include: contortion, mesmerizing magic, heart-stopping archery, elegant aerialists, and the always exciting Wheel of Death.

Showtimes: (Under the grand, swirling White and Blue tent!)

Thursday, September 12: 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 13: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 14: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 15: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Box office hours:

The box office opens at the Miller Hill Mall Tuesday, the week of the show.

Non-show days: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

On show days: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets online. Each adult is able to use the promo code FREE. It’s good for admission of one child into the event.