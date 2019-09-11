Officers Justified In Actions From Shooting

Two Hermantown officers will not be charged following a fatal May shooting

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- A legal decision tonight about a fatal officer involved shooting in Hermantown that happened back in May. The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office has ruled the two deputies involved were justified in their actions killing the man who exchanged gunfire with them after fleeing from a traffic stop.

St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin says “their actions [were] taken in self-defense of both themselves and others, and no charges will be filed.

Dash cam video shows just what the St. Louis County Sheriff Deputies went through back on May 4th after 37-year old Hermantown Resident Timothy Majchrzak led them and two Hermantown police officers on a chase with speeds of over 100 miles per hour near Highway 53 and Stebner Road.

After ditching his motorcycle, Majchrzak tried to run from authorities wearing a bullet-proof vest and holding a hand gun. Deputy Jason Kuhnly ordered Majchrzak to drop this gun, but the suspect put the gun to his own head before firing shots at Kuhnly.

That’s when, Deputy Kuhnly opened fire hitting Majchrzak. Deputy Troy Fralich then intentionally ran over Majchrzak with his squad car when he saw him raising his gun again.

The investigation was conducted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at the request of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.