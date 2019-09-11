Relief Coming To Duluth Roads

DULUTH, Minn.- With the half percent sales tax taking effect next month, the city announced their first part of the sales tax project Wednesday.

The city says the sales tax will bring in $10 million dollars of revenue that Duluth can use to fund road projects for the next 25 years.

The project will be broken up into 52 segments covering almost 19 miles of road improvement.

Construction will be mill and overlay type of construction which is the same they did on Park Point Road a few months ago. While not everyone is a fan of more taxes, city leaders say it will benefit the quality of Duluth’s roads for the long haul.

“It will be greatly improved if we can continue with 18 miles give or take each year that will help us out and being able to focus on the worst roads for maintenance and it will slowly chip away at all the hundreds of miles that could use repair and we can focus on 18 or 17 less miles each year of our maintenance crews”, said Chad Bednar Duluth Street Maintenance Manager.

Construction is slated to begin next May and last until the Fall of 2020. There will be city sessions for public comment starting next week.