UMD Women’s Hockey Ranked 4th in WCHA Preseason Poll

The Bulldogs were just a single vote from third place in the poll, which went to Ohio State.

EDINA, Minn. – The WCHA released preseason coaches poll Wednesday afternoon and the UMD women’s hockey team were picked to finish fourth this upcoming season.

The Bulldogs were just a single vote from third place in the poll, which went to Ohio State. No surprise at the top as the defending national champs Wisconsin were ranked #1 and Minnesota is right behind them.

UMD returns 100% of their goal-scorers from last season as they will begin action September 28th at home in an exhibition game against the Minnesota Whitecaps.