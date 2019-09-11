Utility Truck Overturns in Barnes; Occupants Left With Minor Injuries

BARNES, Wis.-A utility truck overturned in Barnes yesterday, leaving its occupants with minor injuries.

It all happened at about 3 p.m. when the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the truck being overturned on the Outlet Bay Road near Deer Grove Road.

“A Harvey Tree Service utility truck was traveling north on Outlet Bay Road with the trucks boom extended in the air by mistake,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “The boom struck a power line which caused the vehicle to overturn on a bridge.”

Barnes EMS and Fire also responded to the scene. This incident is currently under investigation by the sheriff’s office. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this accident.