Aunty’s Child Care Opening Doors in Lakeside

The child care facility has been a dream of owner April Westman's for nearly a decade and now her dream is coming to reality with natural homemade cleaning supplies and nutritious meals for he children.

DULUTH, Minn. – Aunty’s Child Care is finally opening its doors after years of planning in Lakeside neighborhood in Duluth.

They moved into what used to be the East Duluth Church of Christ.

“Quality childcare is key to our community. They are our youngest members they really deserve the best and if we don’t give it to them it trickles up through our system and effects everybody. So giving them a great start from birth to age 5 is the best we can do,” said Westman.

Right now Aunty’s is full and their wait list is filling up.

They even have two locations both of which are full which is not unusual according to one mother who has struggled to find child care.

“It’s really hard to find childcare in Duluth it’s something I feel like every new mom should be warned that the second you find out you’re pregnant you have to get on a waiting list. Before we got into Aunty’s I was calling around and wait lists are out til June 2020,” said Lydia Degrood, a Duluth resident who’s struggled to find child care.

Even though the wait list is getting larger, Aunty’s encourages anyone interested to contact them and inquire.