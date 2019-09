Convicted Sex Offender Moves to Virginia

VIRGINIA, Minn.-A convicted sex offender has moved into Virginia.

Police say Joseph Goerdt, 38, “engaged in sexual contact with known female children and a teen. Contact included penetration. Goerdt took advantage of a child’s disability and used force against another. Goerdt was known to victims.”

Police say he is also known as Joe Bernard Patch.

He is living on the 300 block of Chestnut Street.