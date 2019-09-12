Duluth Timber Industry Leader Passes Away

DULUTH, Minn.-A leader in the timber industry has passed away after battling pancreatic cancer.

Wayne E. Brandt, 61, died in Duluth on Sept. 12 just ahead of his 62nd birthday.

Brandt’s career was a mix of politics and advocacy, beginning as a campaign aide for Rep. Jim Oberstar. He also worked on Walter Mondale’s 1984 presidential campaign and the 1988 presidential campaign of Michael Dukakis.

He was most known for serving 30 years as executive vice president of Minnesota Forest Industries and the Minnesota Timber Producers Association (both based in Duluth), advocating for the forest products industry in St. Paul and Washington, D.C.

He also served on many forest-related boards and committees, including the Minnesota Forest Resources Council, to which he was appointed by Gov. Arne Carlson. He was still on the Council when he passed away.

Arrangements with Dougherty Funeral Home are pending.