Essentia Health Treated Two Patients With Lung Issues Likely Caused By Vaping

St. Luke's Hospital says it hasn't seen any vaping-related lung issues with patients

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

DULUTH, Minn. — Two people in the Northland have been treated for lung issues earlier this summer that may have been caused by vaping, according to Essentia Health, which treated the patients.

Essentia Health was not able to share the ages or current conditions of the two patients with respect to HIPPA laws.

St. Luke’s Hospital has not seen any patients with lung issues caused by vaping.

Across the United States, hundreds of people have been hospitalized this summer and six people have died from severe lung problems linked to vaping.

The Trump administration is looking into banning flavored vaping cartridges, which have a large appeal to younger generations, and just allowed tobacco-flavored cartridges to stay on the market.

Essentia Health recently rolled out a new anti-vaping campaign called “Don’t Blow It,” which provides information on how e-cigarettes are detrimental to health.