Event on the Iron Range to Raise Awareness for Suicide Prevention

The Iron Range Walk to Remember is Happening Saturday, September 14 at the Miners Memorial Building in Virginia

VIRGINIA, Minn. – On Saturday, September 14, you’re invited to come together and help raise awareness for suicide prevention on the Iron Range.

Event organizer Dano Zebro stopped by FOX 21 Local News Thursday morning to share details about the event, and how the public can get involved.

Registration for the 4th annual Iron Range Walk to Remember will begin at 9:00 a.m., followed by the main event beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Participants will gather at the Miners Memorial Building in Virginia for the event.

After the walk, groups will split up to discuss topics related to suicide prevention.

If you’d like to get involved, or to learn more information, click here.