Grandma’s 44th Annual Oktoberfest Gets Underway

Reece Lindquist,

DULUTH, MN – Grandma’s 44th annual Oktoberfest kicked off this afternoon with a ceremonial keg tapping and live music.

Grandma’s is also working with the Duluth Oktober Festival at Bayfront Park this weekend to give everyone a unique German experience.

“It begins a longtime tradition with our company where we bring in authentic German fair, food, features and beer,” Grandma’s Restaurant President, Brian Daughtery says.

Grandma’s Oktoberfest runs through the end of September.

 

Categories: Community, Minnesota, News
