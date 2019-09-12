Grandma’s 44th Annual Oktoberfest Gets Underway

DULUTH, MN – Grandma’s 44th annual Oktoberfest kicked off this afternoon with a ceremonial keg tapping and live music.

Grandma’s is also working with the Duluth Oktober Festival at Bayfront Park this weekend to give everyone a unique German experience.

“It begins a longtime tradition with our company where we bring in authentic German fair, food, features and beer,” Grandma’s Restaurant President, Brian Daughtery says.

Grandma’s Oktoberfest runs through the end of September.