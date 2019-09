Prep Volleyball: Thursday Night Wins for Thunderhawks, Spartans, Rails, Hawks, Eskomos

It was a busy night of high school volleyball action throughout the Northland.

DULUTH, Minn. – In high school volleyball action, Grand Rapids got the road win over Duluth East 3-0 and Superior made the trip over the bridge worth it as they topped Duluth Denfeld 3-1.

Other volleyball results include straight set sweeps at home for Carlton, Proctor, Hermantown and Esko.