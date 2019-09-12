Preparations Underway for Inline Skating Marathon

TWO HARBORS, MN – The 24th Annual Inline Skating Marathon will get underway this Satuday.

To kick things off, there will be an expo on Friday at the DECC, along with “Skatefest” followed by the race.

Upwards of two-thousand people will be participating, bringing more business to the area.

“It’s great. Any time you can have a great event like this that draws people from all over he world, it’s great for your local economy. Our hotels will be full, our restaurants will be full and people will be moving around town and we really do appreciate that,” Lake Country Chamber of Commerce President, Janell Jones says.

Registration for the races will officially close at 9 p.m. Friday night.