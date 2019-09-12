Two Harbors Wastewater Treatment Plant Seeking Upgrades

TWO HARBORS, MN – The wastewater treatment plant in Two Harbors is looking to get $20 million in upgrades.

On Thursday morning, Two Harbors city leaders met with the senate and capitol investment committee to bring forward and appropriation bill which would cover half of the project.

The plant was originally built in the 1950’s and has had upgrades throughout the years, but now that more commercial and industrial users are setting up shop, city leaders say it’s time for a change.

“This is a big impact for our city. Two Harbors is a growing community. With an aging infrastructure, this has a real big impact on our brewery and other things as well,” Two Harbors Mayor, Chris Swanson says.

Without the extra financial support, the city would increase utility rates to pay for the project by ten percent over a ten to fifteen year span.