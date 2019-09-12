UMD Football Looking to Keep NSIC Streak Going vs. MSU-Moorhead

The Bulldogs have topped the Dragons 17 consecutive times dating back to 1999.

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, the UMD football team will be on the road for the first time this season as they take on Minnesota State Moorhead, a team they have beaten 17 consecutive times since 1999.

The Bulldogs are also riding a 20-game NSIC win streak going into their game against the Dragons. But even coming off a blowout win in Week One, UMD feels they still have a lot of things to work on if they want to go 2–0 on Saturday.

“There were blocks missed. There were throws that I had that I just didn’t like, that I wanted back right away. The interception for sure. I know it’s part of the game. It’s going to happen as a quarterback. There’s just a couple of throws I want to take back and hopefully, I get those cleaned up this up,” said quarterback John Larson.

“20 straight conference wins means we’re aspiring to get #21 and that’s really our focus at this point. We’re not looking at things like that. Honestly, some of that is news to me,” head coach Curt Wiese said.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game at Alex Nemzek Field is set for 6 p.m.