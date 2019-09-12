UMD Women’s Soccer Knock Off Defending National Champs Bridgeport

The Bulldogs would hang on for the 3-2 win over the Purple Knights

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s soccer team scored two goals in the second half as the Bulldogs shocked the defending national champs Bridgeport 3-2 Thursday night at Malosky Stadium.

Hannah Caldwell, Logan Nash and Holly Kaboord each scored for UMD, who improve to 2-1 on the season. Bulldogs will continue their homestand next week as they begin NSIC play against Minnesota Crookston.