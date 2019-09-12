UWS Men’s Soccer Ranked 4th in Regional Poll

It is believed to be the highest UWS has ever been regionally ranked in program history.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Wisconsin-Superior men’s soccer team come in at #4 in the first United Soccer Coaches North Regional rankings of the season.

According the Yellowjackets athletics, it is believed to be the highest uws has ever been regionally ranked in program history. The ‘Jackets are currently 3–1 and were scheduled to play Wednesday against Bethel, but the game was postponed due to weather.

Next up for UWS is their home opener Friday night against Hamline. The fun starts at 7 p.m. at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.