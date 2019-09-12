WLSSD Seeks State Bonding Money to Fund Renewable Energy Project

Project would build generators to convert methane gas into an energy source

DULUTH, Minn. – A renewable energy project at the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (WLSSD) in Duluth could mean big savings for the organization and for customers.

WLSSD officials met with Minnesota State Senators, asking them for some money through state bonding to help pay for the project.

In the treatment of wastewater, methane gas is created. That gas can be used as a power source.

So, WLSSD is planning a $13.5 million project to buy and install generators at their facility to harness that power.

They say the generators would save them a million dollars every year in energy costs.

“Wastewater treatment, it’s very energy intensive, so with that being a third of our costs is electricity, for us to be able to take something we’re currently wasting and make electricity from it, it’s a win for our entire community,” said Karen Anderson, WLDDD’s Director of Community Relations.

WLSSD wants to borrow $6.75 million from the state to fund half the project.

They say the waste to energy conversion would also benefit customers’ sewage costs.

“And as we look at economic development and trying to attract more and more business into our region, those rates are really critical in terms of trying to keep them as flat as we can so we think that this project goes a long way towards reducing the energy costs for the plant which in turn translates to lower rates for the rate payers,” said Senator Erik Simonson (DFL) of Duluth.

If the state’s loan is approved, WLSSD can break ground on the project in 2020 and finish it in 2021.