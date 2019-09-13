2019 Gitche Gumee Wedding Show Happening Sunday

The Show is Happening Sunday, September 15 from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the DECC

DULUTH, Minn. – Are you a bride or groom-to-be? If so, the perfect is event is happening in Duluth Sunday, September 15.

The Gitche Gumee Wedding Show is taking place from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the DECC’s Lakeside Ballroom in Duluth.

Wedding planning professionals, the stunning Lake Superior Lounge, Inspiration Stations and Fashion Experiences will highlight this year’s show.

The show will feature nearly 70 regional businesses that specialize in helping create the perfect Lake Superior wedding.

Show coordinator Tracy Lundeen says the event will showcase the beauty and the multitude of wedding experts available to host the perfect wedding in the twin ports and surrounding area.

Attendees will be able to meet venue management teams, caterers, entertainers, photographers, gown and tux providers, hospitality professionals and much more.

Lundeen Productions, promoters of the Duluth Wedding Show in January, were thrilled with the success of the first annual Gitche Gumee Wedding Show last September so have built on the first year to make an even more amazing 2019 show.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets today.