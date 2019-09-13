Annual Library Sale This Weekend in Superior

Biggest fundraiser of the year hopes to bring $10,000 to the library.

SUPERIOR, Wis.-The Superior Public Library is hosting its annual book sale fundraiser today and tomorrow.

Throughout the year the public has been donating items for the sale including not only books.

This year a member of the community passed away, donating their whole record collection to the sale. This is the first year the sale featured records.

Organizers hope they can raise $10,000.

“Everything we sell goes directly back to the library in terms of program support for children and adults and it also supports buying additional material for the library,” said Craig Scherf, of the Friends of Superior Public Library.

Members of the community have been coming to the sale for years. They say it’s nice to be around so many books at affordable prices.

“Y’know books aren’t cheap,” said Naomi Musch, there with her grandchildren, “and this way we can afford to experiment with different authors that we’re not familiar with and or find some good classics that we’ve missed.”

“A lot of people still like holding that book, and still the avid readers out there can’t resist loading up their bookshelves.”

The sale continues from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow.