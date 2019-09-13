Fast Growing Company Recognized In Duluth

A Duluth Credit company was recognized as one of the fastest growing in America on Friday

DULUTH, Minn.- Friday, a Duluth Credit Company was recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in America.

The Inc. 5000 showcases fast-growing private companies in the U.S. and explains how they reached their lofty heights. The owner of Duluth’s Credit Services International who is a Denfeld and Saint Scholastica alum says it’s a dream come true that his company is featured on the list.

“I live in Duluth part time now but this is always going to be home for me. So for me, running a business there is nowhere else I would rather do it. I am up here quite a bit working with the staff we have here and traveling between our other offices. As a business owner, I couldn’t imagine doing it without a spot here”, said John Erickson, Owner & CEO of Credit Service International.

The CSI office is located in the Torrey building in downtown Duluth.