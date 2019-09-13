Friday Night Frenzy Highlights and Scores 9/13/19
Here are all the highlights and scores from an exciting night of high school football.
MN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Proctor 9, Duluth East 28
North Branch 12, Hermantown 28
Duluth Denfeld 8, Cloquet 35
Two Harbors 38, Esko 34
International Falls 0, Moose Lake-Willow River 32
Crosby-Ironton 10, Eveleth-Gilbert 38
Pine City 24, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 16
MN NINE-PERSON FOOTBALL
Cromwell-Wright 6, Carlton/Wrenshall 21
South Ridge 32, Ely 6
WI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Cumberland 6, Northwestern 37
Superior 21, Eau Claire Memorial 9