Graduates of Carpentry Program Ready for Next Step

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – A graduation ceremony was held in Hermantown at the Jerry Alander Training Center Friday afternoon.

Participants spent six weeks in a carpentry program sponsored by multiple organizations including the local carpenters union.

That work group says they are in need of workers as the construction industry continues to boom in the northland.

The graduates- with the majority being women- are now ready to take the next step after this introduction course.

“They kinda got a broad-full range gambit of what a carpenter would do in the field. Just to kinda benefit them and really make them more valuable to the contractors that will be hiring them,” Carpenters Training Union Lead Instructor, Thad Lintula says.

The participating graduates are now looking for union contractors to sponsor them.

From there, they would start their class work and on the job training with the full program.