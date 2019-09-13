Interested in Finnish Culture? You Won’t Want to Miss this Musical Performance

The Kardemimmit Kantele Concert is Happening Friday, September 12

DULUTH, Minn. – Happening Friday, September 13 at 7:00 p.m., the United Protestant Church in Duluth in partnership with the Finlandia Foundation Northland Chapter, are set to host a Finnish concert featuring Finnish group Kardemimmit.

The church is located at 830 88th Avenue West in Morgan Park.

Admission is $10 for adults, and there’s no charge for children to attend.

The band has traveled from Finland to perform in Duluth, and made their television debut on FOX 21 Local News Friday morning.