Oktoberfestival Starts at Bayfront Festival Park

The Oktoberfestival tent is filled with traditional long German beer hall tables, a band, a dance floor, and of course German beer in steins.

DULUTH, Minn. – Don your lederhosen because the first annual Duluth Oktoberfestival is at Bayfront Festival Park this weekend.

The Oktoberfestival tent is filled with traditional long German beer hall tables, a band, a dance floor, and of course German beer in steins.

Organizers say they are trying to make it as authentic as they can.

“We are not Americanizing Oktoberfestival we are trying to portray it after the German version and really bringing families together, community together, getting people to sit together interact, sing together and really try to build that sense of camaraderie in Duluth,” said Ryan Kern the president of Kern and Kompany.

Attendees are encouraged to wear German outfits like lederhosen.

One group of friends who call themselves the ‘mixed nuts’ traveled to Oktoberfestivals all over the Midwest and are very excited for Duluth’s.

“I think they are doing alright for starting out they’ve got a good band line up an good food so far it looks like good beer and everything so it should be good we are hoping it will be,” said Jim Stangel and avid Oktoberfestival attendee.

The festival goes through Sunday and has a full schedule of events, games, and even dachshund races.