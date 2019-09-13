Once Upon A Child Holds Halloween Costume Sale

DULUTH, Minn. – Once Upon A Child in burning tree plaza has started stocking their shelves with Halloween costumes.

This helps parents get a head start with finding the perfect costume at a bargain price.

“That’s gonna be 50-70% off what you’re gonna buy brand new. And your kids wear the Halloween costume once. And it’s a really fun night, but we’ve got you covered here for your budget and your selection,” Once Upon A Child Owner, Emily Austin says.

Once Upon A Child had been gathering these costumes since last Halloween.